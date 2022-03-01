National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $85,247.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after purchasing an additional 91,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

