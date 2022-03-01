Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.90.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$45.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.26. The company has a market cap of C$24.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

