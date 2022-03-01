Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $475.09 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,050.00%.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

