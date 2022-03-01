Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Oppenheimer stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.
About Oppenheimer (Get Rating)
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.
