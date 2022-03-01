Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 112,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

