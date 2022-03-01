Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

In other news, insider Ross Portaro bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,767,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

