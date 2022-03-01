Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $350.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $239.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.37. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.