Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of ZS opened at $239.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.37. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 43.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Zscaler by 151.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

