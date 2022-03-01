Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

