Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the lowest is $2.37 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shares of CF opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $81.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,691,964 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

