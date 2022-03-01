Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,051,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $204.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.78. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $161.19 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.