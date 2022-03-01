Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 170 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 148.56 ($1.99) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98). The company has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

