Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Decreased by Wedbush

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

HMPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

HMPT opened at $3.30 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of $460.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

