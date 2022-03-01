Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,475 ($19.79) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.15) to GBX 1,030 ($13.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.04) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.46) price objective on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.50) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,323.67 ($17.76).

WPP opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($14.19) on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 863 ($11.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,070.90. The company has a market capitalization of £12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,860.19).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

