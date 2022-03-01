ChargePoint (CHPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. ChargePoint has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. ChargePoint has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 1,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

