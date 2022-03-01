Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE:KOP opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.97. Koppers has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Koppers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

