Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$45.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 34.76. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$34.50 and a 1-year high of C$55.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,588.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.17.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

