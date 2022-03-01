Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WM Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAPS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

