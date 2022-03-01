Morphic Holding, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morphic in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

MORF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 482.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Morphic by 379.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

