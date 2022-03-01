Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eneti Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eneti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eneti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $5.93 on Monday. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth about $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth about $6,587,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth about $4,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 3,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 510,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

