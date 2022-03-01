TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.08. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

