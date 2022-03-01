Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.55. 55,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 81,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Banxa from C$11.76 to C$12.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Banxa alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$115.75 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.