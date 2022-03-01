Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading Down 4.5%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 153,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 231,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.27.

About Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

