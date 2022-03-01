Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.93) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.27 ($27.27).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €23.98 ($26.94) on Friday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($36.99). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

