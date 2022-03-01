JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €80.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.40 ($91.46).

ETR:BAS opened at €59.25 ($66.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

