Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:VERI opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
