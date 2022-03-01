Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veritone by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

