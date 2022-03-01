United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($39.55) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.28 ($48.62).

ETR:UTDI opened at €30.36 ($34.11) on Friday. United Internet has a one year low of €29.94 ($33.64) and a one year high of €37.72 ($42.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.33.

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

