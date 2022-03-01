United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($39.55) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.28 ($48.62).

ETR:UTDI opened at €30.36 ($34.11) on Friday. United Internet has a one year low of €29.94 ($33.64) and a one year high of €37.72 ($42.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.33.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

