TD Securities Cuts Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target to C$0.95

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CVE GSV opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

