Berenberg Bank Trims Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Target Price to €0.37

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €0.48 ($0.54) to €0.37 ($0.42) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.39) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.71.

TIIAY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

