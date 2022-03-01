Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head to Head Comparison

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.38 $5.19 million ($2.04) -1.69 Castor Maritime $132.05 million 1.13 $52.27 million $0.43 3.86

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Performance Shipping and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.84%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60% Castor Maritime 39.58% 15.98% 12.48%

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Performance Shipping on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Castor Maritime (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

