Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Decreased by Analyst

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.70. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Management Corp lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

