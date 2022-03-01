Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

PRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

PRG opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PROG by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PROG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

