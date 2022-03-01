Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

SAGE opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $11,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

