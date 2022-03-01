Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Increased by Analyst

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of SPCE opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,974 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 66.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after buying an additional 199,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

