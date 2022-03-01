Boralex Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.65.

BLX opened at C$37.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.84%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

