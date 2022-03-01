Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 in the last three months. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

