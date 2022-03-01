NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.79. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $8.71.
About NanoViricides (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.