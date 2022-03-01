StockNews.com Lowers Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AAWW stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,394 shares of company stock worth $3,706,610. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

