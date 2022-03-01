Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,965,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 50.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jabil by 102.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

