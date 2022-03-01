Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.03 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion.

TD opened at C$102.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.64 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

