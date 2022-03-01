Nuvei (NVEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

NVEI stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,470,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $24,111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $24,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $12,600,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $10,928,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

