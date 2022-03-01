Traders Buy High Volume of Capricor Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,116% compared to the average volume of 412 call options.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 5.83. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

