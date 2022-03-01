Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $78.83, with a volume of 83441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

