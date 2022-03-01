Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25. The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 372510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

