Knightscope Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 8th (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope’s (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 8th. Knightscope had issued 2,236,619 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $22,366,190 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of KSCP stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope Inc is a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations. Knightscope Inc is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.

