National Bankshares Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold to a hold rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.83. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$2.68.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.