Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$43.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

