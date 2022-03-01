BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$45.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.06.

STLC stock opened at C$38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stelco has a one year low of C$24.53 and a one year high of C$51.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

