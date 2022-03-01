William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PetIQ in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for PetIQ’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of PETQ opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.45 million, a PE ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.