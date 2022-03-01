Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.96 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

