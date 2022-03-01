Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Xencor, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of XNCR opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

